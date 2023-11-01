23 minutes ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, summoned one of his sub-chiefs, Kwaprahene Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani, to appear before him in two weeks or consider himself sacked.

At an October 20, 2023, sitting of his Council, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom said the sub-chief must present himself without fail to answer charges of double sale of lands and violation of The Great Asante Oath (Otumfuo Ntamkese).

Some media outlets have stated that the final date to appear will fall on Friday, November 3, 2023, and that the accused chief must appear through the Akwamu division.

In a video shared by Opemsuo Radio, a channel affiliated to Manhyia, a visibly angry Otumfuo states: “Kwaprahene knows why I’m looking for him. He knows I’m looking for him because of the land issue. That’s why he is dodging me with the excuse of sickness, he thinks he is smarter”.

Another video shared by Royal Palace Multimedia on Facebook, on October 30, 2023, which was captioned “The genesis of Kwaprahene’s story which has landed him a risk of dislodgment if he refuses to appear before Asantehene in two weeks”, showed the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II confronting his sub-chief.

In the video, the Asanatehene can be seen questioning the Kwaprahene on why he resold a land he (the Kwaprahene) had previously sold to a woman.

The sub-chief, who was visibly shaking, was trying to explain himself but he infuriated the Asantehene who said: “Gentleman, I would remove you if you are not careful… these are the stupid things I dislike”.

“Because you are a chief and the woman is a subject, she has no one, so you can just take the land from her. Because you are a chief you can take the land, is that not the case? If you are removed from your stool we shall see whether you can still be showing off this way,” the Otumfuo added in Twi.

Watch a video of the incident below: