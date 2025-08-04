1 hour ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has formally appealed to the Government of Ghana to grant a state burial for the late highlife icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, in recognition of his immense contributions to the cultural and musical heritage.

The call was made during Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the musician’s residence in Accra to sympathize with the bereaved family following the artist’s passing on July 26 at The Bank Hospital.

Dressed in solemn black attire, the former Vice President joined other mourners in paying tribute to the legendary figure whose music shaped generations and transcended political and social boundaries.

National Loss and Cultural Legacy

Speaking emotionally to the family, Dr. Bawumia described Daddy Lumba’s death as a “national tragedy,” stating that the late artist’s musical legacy went beyond entertainment.

“Lumba united Ghanaians through music. He became a symbol of national identity and pride. Honouring him with a state burial is not just deserved—it is necessary,” he said.

He emphasized that Daddy Lumba’s decades-long career had left an indelible mark on the cultural evolution, influencing not only the soundscape of highlife music but also inspiring younger generations of musicians across genres.

NPP Pledges Support for Funeral Plans

During the visit, Dr. Bawumia also assured the family of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) full support in the planning and execution of the funeral rites.

While funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized, the former Vice President indicated that the NPP would play a key role in honouring Lumba’s memory with the dignity befitting his national stature.

“As a party, and as a nation, we are committed to giving him the farewell that reflects his greatness. His contributions cannot be forgotten,” Dr. Bawumia added.