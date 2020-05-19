1 hour ago

General Manager of Ghana Premier League side Oluboi Commodore cannot fathom why football has been put on ice whiles markets in the country have been opened.

According to him it is more practicable to practice social distancing protocols at the Stadiums than in a market where people are crammed together.

Football has been on a nearly two month hiatus since 15th March 2020 when the government announced a ban on public gathering.

Clubs have been reeling financially from the impact of lack of action as they are starved of matchday revenue and even monies from sponsorship.

"If govt can open market where we can’t control people, then we can have fans in the stadium because we can control the fans. Go to circle now and see if you can control the people there" he told Happy Fm.

He adds that football can better control their fans than any other sports and adds that his side have not insured their team.

"Football fans can be controlled better than any other sports. We haven’t insured our team (Great Olympics) but PFAG came around some time back to insure our players" he added.