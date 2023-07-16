11 hours ago

In line with the Police Service’s strategy of taking policing to the doorstep of the people, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, paid a visit to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

IGP Dampare was in the company of some members of the Police Management Board and officers of the Accra Regional Police Command when he visited the National Mosque to engage the Chief Imam.

They were welcomed by some elders of the Muslim community and other Muslim faithful.

The IGP gave a brief lecture on how faith-based organisations can help strengthen the security services, after which he received the blessings of the Chief Imam.

The visit was part of the Accra Regional tour by the IGP which began two weeks ago to touch base with personnel of the region as has been done for other regions, engage with members of the public and assess service delivery to enable the police serve the public better.

So far, the IGP and his team have visited the Amasaman, Adjen Kotoku, Pokuase, Tesano, Mile 7, Achimota, Cantonments, La, Osu, Nima, Kotobabi and Adabraka Police Districts.

More of such visits is expected to be rolled out across the country as part of efforts to strengthen relations with faith-based organisations.