1 hour ago

The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has questioned the motive behind the report on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) activities in Ghana issued by the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

According to him, Prof Frimpong-Boateng was the chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and he had all the opportunities to present his report to the Cabinet of Ghana but he failed to.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, on Thursday, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added that the fact that the former science and technology minister only decided to file the galamsey report after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not retain him in his position raises many unanswered questions.

“There are some questions one may ask in terms of the credibility (of the report) … I’m a member of cabinet and we set up this committee and Prof was its head. The committee was working and occasionally cabinet received reports for it.

“But how come this particular report was not presented to cabinet and it is only surfacing after Prof was not retained as a minister?

“I don’t want to be prejudicial… but his mandate elapsed in 2020, why was it (the report) released after the president has nominated ministers for his second term and Prof was not part,” he questioned in the Twi dialect.

The majority leader, who is also the member of parliament for Suame, however, urged the requisite state agencies to look into the allegation made by the former science and technology minister in order to get to the bottom of the matter.

Source: Ghanaweb