Aviator is a multi-player online casino game that is simple to learn, fast-paced and interactive. Since its introduction, Aviator has continued to grow in popularity among players around the world. Here is a look at why Ghanaians have jumped on the Aviator bandwagon.

What is the Aviator game?

Developed by Spribe, the Aviator game has a straightforward concept. An animated plane takes off and flies across the screen. Along the way, it passes through sets of

multipliers

. At the start of each round, players place their bets and must cash out before the plane flies away, which ends the round. Anyone who has not cashed out their winnings when the plane flies off loses their stake.

Why is Aviator so popular?

There are lots of reasons why online casino fans in Ghana and elsewhere enjoy the Aviator game, including:

1. Easy to master and play

Unlike some online casino games, such as poker, Aviator has no complicated rules to learn. However, over time, there is the chance to develop strategies that can help you to cash out at just the right moment, so you maximise your winnings.

2. Impressive return to player (RTP) percentage

All online casino games have an

RTP percentage

, which is the average amount returned to players, based on the wagers placed. Generally, an RTP of 96% or higher is considered good for online slots. Aviator has a theoretical RTP of 97%. However, as with all games of chance, players can lose more than they win.

3. Social and interactive experience

One of the elements that has made the Aviator game such a hit with fans worldwide is that it incorporates interactive elements, so players can enjoy a social experience along with exciting gameplay. There is a live chat feature that players can use to message each other, while all active bets on each round are displayed.

4. Fast-paced action

The Aviator game is played in rounds, which may only last for a few seconds. This means that the action moves quickly and players must stay alert so they can cash out their winnings at the optimal multiplier before that plane flies off and the round ends.

5. Offers regular pay-outs

Another feature of Aviator that has contributed to its success is that it offers players the chance to enjoy regular pay-outs. The game has a hit ratio of 43%, which refers to the percentage of rounds (or spins) that result in a pay-out. Anything over 30% is considered generous, making Aviator popular among players who want to maximise their chances of winning.

6. Something new for online casino fans

The Aviator game combines live play and social interaction with the simple rules and automatic operation of online slots. By blending elements of slots and table games, new and experienced players alike can enjoy a different type of online casino experience.

It is easy to get started with Aviator and there is even the opportunity to play in demo mode, so you can get to grips with gameplay without risking any money. Find out more and play Aviator today at: https://sportsbet.io/casino/play/crash-games/aviator.