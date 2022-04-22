11 hours ago

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has revealed why he believes no woman loves him.

Burna Boy, who is presently in Amsterdam for his Space Drift concert, took to Twitter to pen a heartwarming note showering love on his grandma.

While sharing her pictures on Thursday, Burna Boy reflected on his love life with other women.

According to him, his grandmother is the reason he believes no girl loves him.

Burna Boy wrote: “She’s the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me.

“My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me. I know what true love feels like. Grandma’s Love,” he wrote in a tweet.

“In Amsterdam doing soundcheck and all I can think of is I just need my grandmother everywhere I go but she cannot understand/handle fans screaming and touching me, or seeing me stressed without crying so hard out of genuine fear and love.”

Recall that Burna Boy in December 2021 announced he was single, confirming his breakup with his girlfriend, Stefflon Don.