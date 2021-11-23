3 hours ago

Actress and television personality, Nana Ama McBrown has revealed why she spends time investigating all brands before advertising their products.

According to her, she holds in high esteem her reputation as an influencer and that she will never advertise creams that bleaches the human skin, GhanaWeb reports.

Known among Ghanaian celebrities with the highest ambassadorial deals, McBrown is not willing to tarnish the hard-earned reputation and trust followers have in her by endorsing a product that can be harmful to consumers.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, she told Abieku Santana the due process she goes through before signing as an ambassador of a product.

"I go to the extent of investigating the product from FDA. I check and read your certificate. I know the compounds in creams that can make you bleach. When I read and find out it won’t help me, I bring it back to you.

“Take a look at the brand I have built with the help of God and Ghanaians over the past twenty years, I am not going to follow small money to hurt someone."

Nana Ama also known as 'Empress' is the face of several products and brands in Ghana.

The actress and television presenter disclosed how she manages to stay relevant in a concentrated industry; adding that she will turn down a good ambassadorial deal if the product is considered harmful to the public.