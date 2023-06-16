4 hours ago

Ghanaian economist and writer, Prof Stephen Adei, has questioned why the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, is being hassled while the perpetrators of galamsey activities walk around freely.

The former Rector of GIMPA expressed confusion at the fact that a person who exposes rot and wrongdoings is the one being prosecuted.

The administrator expressed these concerns when he was speaking at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

“One of the reasons why this country is not progressing is because of the lack of integrity of people. People are in authority; it is almost assumed not only by those who are in authority but people who are related to them to do wrong. So that parochially they will do better.

“I think that some things are going on now that men and women of integrity must speak out. For example, one of the most respected people in this country who have made the greatest contribution. Unparalleled is Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng. He writes a report to the Head of State that some people are doing wrong and he is arrested. And those alleged criminals have not yet been called to be questioned,” Professor Adei said.

Prof. Adei also added that the moral decadence in the running of the state is glaring, hence people of integrity should speak up, instead of looking on to the point of no return.

“I believe that we are faced with issues of integrity and political expediency. As people and as an institute in our capacities this is the time that our voices must be heard. Because our country will not go far without integrity,” he added.

In a 36-page report, the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Frimpong Boateng cited top officials engaged in illegal mining, as well as persons hindering the fight against the illegal menace.

On May 16, 2023, the former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng was arrested for corruption-related offences when he honoured an invitation to appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was released on a GH¢2 million bail.