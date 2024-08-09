2 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has expressed his frustration over the state’s failure to prosecute former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, after large sums of money were discovered in her home.

KKD criticized the legal system for what he perceives as favoritism, suggesting that ordinary citizens would not be treated with the same leniency.

His comments follow revelations that two of Dapaah’s house helps had stolen $1 million, €300,000, and other valuable items from her Abelemkpe residence.

Subsequent investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) uncovered several million Ghana cedis in the former Minister’s home.

KKD argued that, if an ordinary citizen were found with a similar amount of money, they would be immediately arrest.

“Why do we live in a country where if a young man, hustling and placing bets, is found with just one million Ghana cedis in his house, he would be arrested and questioned?” KKD questioned.

He implied that, the absence of investigation or prosecution in Dapaah’s case highlights a system that protects those in power.

“But a public servant who claims to have dredged the Odo lagoon has all this money at home. Whether they obtained it through illegal means, bribes, or some other questionable source, no one dares to question or prosecute them,” KKD said in interview on 3FM.