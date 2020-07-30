17 minutes ago

Online sports betting had been a thriving industry, especially in the past several months, where it had seen a huge growth in new players aptly brought about by the changes that happened due to the pandemic.

With most real-life sports getting cancelled, people then resorted to betting online through betting apps and sites.

There are now more new online bookmakers than ever, and it can be confusing finding a good one. With som many choices, you would need help through reviews, ratings, and recommendations. You can check the William Hill review by Betenemy, or you can research on your own.

But what makes online sports betting a very thriving industry? What sets it apart from in-person betting?

You can verify legitimacy easier

Back in the day of in-person sports betting, it can be hard to verify if the bookie that you are transacting with is a legitimate one or not.

Unless you have a friend or a trusted person that will recommend a good and a real one to you, all you can do is to take the risk and hope that this bookie that you had just met a few minutes ago would prove to be an honest person and a real bookmaker.

However, with online sports betting, it can be as easy as doing a single Google search. You can start, of course, with checking the site of the app of the bookmaker itself and check if you can see any indication that the book is licensed to operate and has been registered under the government.

You can proceed with reading customer reviews either from their open site or form third-party sites that host customer ratings and reviews. From here, you can have a fair overview of how the bookmaker works and how good--or sometimes, how terrible and outrageous--their services are.

There is no travel cost

For you to do in-person sports betting, you have to either go to the game event itself and find the bookie collecting the best or to an off-site betting center to wager your money there. Either way, you need to travel to a specific location physically.

In online sports betting, all you need to have is your device--it can be a computer or a mobile device--and a good internet connection. As long as you have these, no matter where you are, you can place your bets, check for odds and predictions and updates, and more.

Virtually endless possibilities

One of the biggest problems of an in-person sports betting is that it relies 1000% on a game being played. If there are no games, there would be nothing to bet on, and thus bookies have nothing to offer you, and you can’t make a bet. What a waste, isn’t it?

However, with online sports betting, the game still goes on. There is what is called virtual sports.

Virtual sports are the same sports in real life that you know, only that these are computer software games that are run by an algorithm programmed with the probability and skills of reach player.

All the same rules of the sports apply, and you can bet on them as you would a real-life sport.

Rewards and bonuses

This is one of the many things that you cannot get in an in-person bookie. Yo9u simply place your bet, and you either win the bet or lose it-it is as simple as that. At the end of each transaction, everything ends as well. There are no incentives and no bonuses, even if you’ve stayed with a bookie for quote sometime by then.

In online sports betting, you can get bonuses and free bets and special discounts from your bookies now and then. With the market getting more and more competitive, online bookies needed to find a way to attract more new players and to keep their current ones playing through them.