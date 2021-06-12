43 minutes ago

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has revealed what he contends to be the reason behind President Akufo-Addo decision to exclude the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah from the list of his cabinet ministers.

The list of the 19-member cabinet was released on Thursday, June 11, 2021 with Kan-Dapaah among the major omissions.

Speaking on Neat FM, Professor Gyampo said he was taken aback initially over the development but was calmed after his checks revealed that the National Security Ministry has never been part of cabinet

“I was worried when I didn’t find his name in the list” – but “cross-checking, the National Security Minister has never been a cabinet member but attend cabinet meetings.”

“Previously, there was no ministry for National Security, we had national security Adviser to the President until this current President set up a whole ministry for it.”

“Even though he is not part of the cabinet, he is always available for cabinet meetings,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Below is a list of the President Akufo-Addo's cabinet ministers

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta – Minister of Finance

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – Minister of Trade and Industry

Mr Dominic Nitiwul – Minister of Defence

Mr Ambrose Dery – Minister for the Interior

Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame – Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Minister of Food and Agriculture

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh – Minister of Energy

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Minister of Education

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu – Minister of Health

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Minister of Parlamentary Affairs

Mr Dan Botwe – Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

Mr Samuel Abdulai Jinapor – Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah – Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources

Mr John-Peter Amewu – Minister of Railways Development

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Ms Mavis Hawa Koomsn – Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed – Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye – Minister of Works and Housing

The President, per the 1992 Constitution, can constitute a cabinet of not less than 10 and not more than 19 ministers and also appoint a Secretary.

The President and the Vice-president are also part of the cabinet which by law the President will chair the cabinet meeting

The vice-president takes up that responsibility in the president’s absence.

Source: GhanaWeb