21 minutes ago

Ghana and Real Valladolid center back Mohammed Salisu has been linked with a potential summer move to Athletico Madrid but the record for young center backs under Diego Simeone is grim looking.

The young defender will have to do a lot in order to convince the Argentine coach that he is worth his sort as many before him have fallen on the roadside at the Ramon Calderon and the new Wanda Metropolitano.

Salisu has been a revelation in the Spanish La Liga with his eye catching displays in the heart of defence and has been linked with a host of clubs with Real Madrid and Manchester United all believed to be interested in the Ghanaian.

The record of young defenders under Diego Simeone has been very appalling as most of them have struggled a lot.

Toby Alderweireld a fine center back from Ajax was not able to settle as he struggled at the Rojibalncos after joining from the Dutch side as he was in the shadows of Diego Godin and Joao Miranda.

After loan spells at Southampton, the Belgian center back found a home at Tottenham Hotspurs where he has proven his star quality.

Emiliano Velazquez was a big time flop despite his early promise and could only manage a few pre-seasons under the Argentine.

The case for Nehuen Perez and Francisco Montero were no different as they were highly thought of but never made the breakthrough.

Mario Hermoso was a star of the Espanyol defence last season but has been a pale shadow of himself under Diego Simoene failing to get into the team.

Among the few success stories of defenders under El Cholo Simeone is Jose Maria Gimenez, even with that there was a period of adaptation and patiently bidding his time until the departure of Joaa Miranda.

Luca Hernandez now with Bayern Munich is one of the shining lights under the tutelage of Diego Simoene for defenders as he was impeccable from the scratch before being sold for 80 million euros to the Bavarians.

It appears Athletico Madrid is a poisoned chalice for young defenders under Diego Simeone but should Salisu Baba secure a move he should be wary of the curse.