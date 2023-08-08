1 hour ago

Actress cum Media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, couldn’t hold back her tears after keenly listening to the story of a physically challenged lady and a young man on the OnuaTV ShowTime.

Prior to the development, the said little girl, identified as Ama, and the young man who also had one of his legs amputated was captured in a viral video, pleading to be granted an appearance.

In the said video, the two were spotted wailing and rigorously pleading to be granted an audience on the show as according to them, the exposure could result in changing and easing up their situation.

The young man lost his legs to a motor accident and the lady has had issues with her legs since birth.

At one point, Ama was abandoned by her parents due to her plight and she had to live with a stranger, where her inability to walk carved her ‘midget-like’ stature.

Narrating their cruel and bitter encounter with life, Nana Ama McBrown couldn’t hide her emotions.

Midway through their conversation, McBrown, who was seemingly touched to the core was seen crying profusely on set.

It was an emotional atmosphere as patrons gathered for the show and also ended up bursting into tears.

For a couple of minutes, she wept uncontrollably and had to put the show on hold.

“If you haven’t been through some situation and someone is narrating what they have experienced you wouldn’t feel the pain. God will look after us all,” she said with tears in her eyes.