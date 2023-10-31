4 hours ago

A Private Legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo, has downplayed the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) corruption report on Charles Adu Boahen.

The OSP commenced an investigation against the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry after he was indicted in investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Galamsey Economy exposé.

Mr Boahen was captured on tape using his influence and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s name to cut deals with investors.

In a 13-page document, Mr Agyebeng cleared the embattled former Minister, stating that he didn’t engage in any actual criminal activity that warrants its action.

But to lawyer Adofo, such a report was an easy way out for the Special Prosecutor, who was caught up in a conflict of interest situation.

“What did the OSP investigate? Who did that investigative work? In law, you’re not allowed to investigate your former client. There is no way Kissi Agyebeng could have investigated the matter without investigating Anas. That is what we call conflict of interest,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

According to him, the OSP should have recused himself from the case as Anas’ former lawyer.

“If he did an investigation, the evidence would have pointed to Anas, and how can you investigate your own client? Lawyers are not permitted to go after their clients or former clients because you are privy to some information you could use against them so there is no way, he [Kissi Agyebeng] could investigate the matter.

“If someone totally unrelated to Anas was in charge of the investigations, he would have been grilled to ascertain the truthfulness before concluding,” he added.