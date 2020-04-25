52 minutes ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has revealed why he didn’t feature his godfather, Samini in any of the songs on his Anloga album.

According to Stonebwoy, he has been working on a collaboration with Samini and will bring it out at the appropriate time.

He told host KMJ that, they want to make sure it’s a good jam before letting it out in the public.

“From the last time that I remember that Samini and I talked about a collabo, he has sent me a number of rhythms.

Most often when you rush it doesn’t end well… people anticipate and see it from their angle only – thinking we don’t want to make it happen but we want to always make sure it’s a good jam,” he answered.

This was revealed after concerned fans of Stonebwoy queried the musician during the premiere of his latest Anloga Junction album on entertainment channel, Joy Prime, on why he didn’t feature his ‘godfather’ Samini.

According to some of them, they were anticipating a beautiful collaboration between the duo hence they were dazed not to find such on his current project.

Stonebwoy is currently promoting his latest album dubbed: Anloga Junction which was released on April 23, 2020. The 15-track album features America’s Keri Hilson on track 8 on a song titled ‘Nominate.’

Other featured artists are Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Keri Hilson, Zlatan, Alicai Harley, Diamond Platnumz, Jahmiel and Chivv.