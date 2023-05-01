2 hours ago

The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Freddie Blay has denied any wrongdoing in the proposed sale of GNPC’s 50% stake in Jubilee Holdings Limited (JOHL) to PetroSA.

This follows demands by some 29 Civil Society Organisations for him and the GNPC’s Chief Executive Officer, Opoku Ahweneeh Danqua to resign.

The CSOs at a media briefing alleged that the proposed sale was not in the interest of the country.

But speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the former NPP National Chairman stated emphatically that he had done nothing wrong in the deal to warrant his resignation.

He said the deal was done in a clear and transaparent manner and added that he will only resign if the president, who appointed him, no longer wants to work with him.

“Possibly, I could be fired, but I don’t see any reason why they are saying I should resign about this issue. I have done nothing wrong. I have observed my conscience and I thought I was protecting the interest of the country, and I am convinced about it and if others think otherwise and if those who appointed me are saying otherwise, then so be it.”

He also added that after an engagement with President Akufo-Addo on the issue, he’s convinced he’s on the right path.

“I have spoken to the president about it, and we haven’t gotten to where he will ask for his job back. It is not about convincing the president, the law will speak for itself and the law will talk and there are few documents on the agreement.”