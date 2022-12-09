8 hours ago

Videos started circulating on social media on Thursday, December 8, 2022; showing a frail Asuma Banda, one of the richest businessmen in Ghana, one-time reputed as the richest man in the country.

Banda is said to be on admission at the 37 Military Hospital under the care of his second wife even though his family have recently been pushing that he be sent to Kintampo for care.

According to a recent Rainbow Radio online reportage, two sisters of Asuma Banda claim that their brother has expressly requested that he be sent to Kintampo for care.

The sisters on December 7, 2022 told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they were seeking the intervention of the president, office of the former president and the Chief Imam to resolve custody issues around their brother.

”We know the court has ruled in favour of the second wife. But he is our beloved family member. We acknowledge what his two wives have done for him. We will not be ungrateful to them.

"But our brother has requested to go to Kintampo. And so we are appealing to the president to intervene,” they said in apparent reference to the second wife's reluctance to allow him to be moved.

The sisters revealed that except for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, we have not seen our brother in the past five years, the Rainbow Radio report added.

”We are still appealing to friends, the business community, and all those who know our brother to intervene. The court has ruled, but we are interested in making our brother better.

"John Mahama knows my brother so well. Nana Addo was his good friend. I am also appealing to Frema Opare to intervene. The two wives are tired, and we want to take over as his sisters,” Hajia Shatta said.

Source: Ghanaweb