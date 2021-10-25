1 hour ago

Sports betting remains a controversial subject in Ghana, but it continues to grow in popularity in the country.

More than 50% of Ghana's adult population are involved in gambling activities, with the majority of them leaning towards sports betting.

Some detractors have highlighted the negative effects of sports betting, especially on young people, with some calling for the outright ban on all forms of gambling in Ghana,

However, these complaints have largely fallen on deaf ears, with betting continuing to grow from strength to strength in Ghana.

The Ghanaian constitution is quite liberal on gambling, thus creating an enabling environment for sports betting and other related activities.

Ghana does have laws in place to monitor gambling, with the Gaming Commission of Ghana tasked with the responsibility of regulating sports betting and casinos, but these regulations are mainly for land-based operators. They aren't very clear on online gambling.

This lack of clarity has paved the way for many online betting companies to enter Ghanaian shores and offer their services to bettors in the country.

There are quite a few licensed betting companies in Ghana, but many others are operating without proper registration. At the moment, it is almost impossible to stop unlicensed companies from signing up Ghanaian players.

Ghana is regarded as one of the emerging markets in online sports betting. South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya are seen as the biggest gambling nations in sub-Saharan Africa, but Ghana is not too far behind.

The country is blessed with a strong youth population, with great passion for sports, especially football.

Presented with the opportunity to make seemingly easy money from football betting, Ghanaians have jumped at the opportunity and grabbed it with open arms.

Ghanaian bettors have been aided by the constantly improving technology in the country. There are more mobile phones available, while internet accessibility has also improved in the last few years.

This has made it possible for Ghanaian players to bet anywhere and anytime. Unlike in the early days, when bettors had to visit physical shops and agents to register on a betting site and place their bets, they can now place bets from the comfort of their living rooms.

As online sports betting continues to grow rapidly in Ghana, more international betting companies are expanding their services to our shores.

A lot of these operators have sites specifically created to cater for the needs of Ghanaian players. They function essentially as Ghanaian betting sites.

Many international betting sites now accept Ghanaian cedis, ensuring that players do not lose any money to currency conversion rates and fluctuations in exchange rates.

With mobile money services like MTN and Vodafone making deposits and withdrawals very easy, online sports betting has become exceedingly convenient for Ghanaian players.

Betting companies have made some serious headway in Ghana in recent years, but they are not about to rest on their oars. They are constantly looking for ways to expand their reach and get new customers. For example, a number of these operators have cleverly partnered with the Ghanaian Premier League and many football clubs in the country, further immersing themselves into the Ghanaian system.

The industry has already become a multi-million-dollar industry, and it is showing zero signs of showing down.

Source: peacefmonline.com