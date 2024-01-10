1 hour ago

Following his unravelment as the 'Man in the Mask,' who for many months stirred controversy in the political space with his vibrant ‘The New Force' campaign, critics have questioned Cheddar’s true intentions of wanting to attain the highest seat of the land.

In this same steeze, some Ghanaian celebrities have also ‘counter-attacked’ his political agenda, which according to them reeks of fraud.

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), recently established that by becoming the next president, he is the new messiah to rebuild Ghana and the African continent.

But these personalities think he is nothing short of a sham.

They have argued that beneath his ‘Angelic cloak’ lies a shambolic agenda, that could be worse than any of the leaders the country has ever had.

Afia Schwarzenegger

Shortly after Cheddar’s announcement, Afia Schwarzenegger strongly urged Ghanaians to tread with caution when dealing with him.

To buttress the extent to which she thinks Cheddar could be fraudulent, Afia has drawn parallels between him and Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the CEO of Menzgold Company Limited, whose operations faced difficulties, leaving customers in financial distress.

She likened Cheddar to NAM1, stating that they both have a similar blueprint which has an ‘attractive’ beginning but ends up catastrophic.

Afia Schwarzenegger cautioned Ghanaians not to fall for Cheddar's false promises of salvaging the country from its current challenges.