Tensions erupted at the Asante Mampong Fire Service station when a grieving widow stormed the premises, angrily accusing personnel of being responsible for her husband's death following a recent accident involving a fire tender.

According to eyewitnesses, the emotionally charged scene unfolded when the woman arrived at the station and publicly invoked curses on the fire officers, demanding accountability for what she described as a tragic and avoidable loss.

The incident traces back to about a month ago during the funeral of the Asante Mamponghene, when fire officers were reportedly responding to a distress call.

Their vehicle collided with a private car carrying the woman and her husband.

While early reports suggested that the man did not suffer serious injuries at the scene, he died a few days later, under circumstances the widow believes were directly linked to the crash.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response to the woman’s claims.

However, the incident has sparked concern in the local community, with calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and the subsequent death.

The dramatic confrontation at the fire station underscores the deep pain and frustration experienced by families seeking justice and clarity in the wake of sudden tragedy.

