Ms Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi last Thursday defeated two candidates to replace her late husband, David Adakudugu as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Tempane Constituency.

A nurse by profession, Ms Lamisi polled 402 votes to beat Mr Cletus Azaabi, a lecturer at the Saint John Bosco College of Education, Navrongo and Dr Samuel George Anarwat, a lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS) City Campus, Tamale.

Mr Azaabi polled 190 votes while Dr Anarwat had 39 votes.

By that feat, Ms Lamisi would now face the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) sitting Member of Parliament and Deputy Attorney General, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka.

Mr Kpemka is going unopposed for the NPP in the Tempane Constituency.

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency, David Adakudugu, died in September last year, hence the need to hold a new primary to elect a new candidate to represent the party at the December 7, 2020 parliamentary polls.

Join hands

Ms Lamisi, in her victory speech, promised to continue with the good works of her late husband, adding that she was aware of the challenges ahead but was ready for the task.

She, therefore, called on members and functionaries of the NDC to join hands with her to hit the ground running.

Since the country's constitutional rule began in 1992, the Garu-Tempane Constituency has been a safe seat for the NDC.

However, the NDC lost its grip on the constituency in 2000 and 2016.

The Tempane Constituency was carved out of the Garu-Tempane Constituency in 2012.

During the 2012 parliamentary election, the late Adakudugu of the NDC polled 13,918 votes to beat the NPP's Joseph Akudibilla who got 9,737 votes.

In 2016, the NPP’s candidate and incumbent MP, Mr Kpemka got the opportunity to lead the party in the parliamentary elections when he polled 13,363 votes to defeat the late Adakudugu who polled 10,697 votes.

Source: peacefmonline