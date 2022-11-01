56 minutes ago

President of Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Osei Palmer has cautioned that the Black Stars will come back empty-handed if the necessary preparation is not done.

He says that the Black Stars must put in a lot of effort if they want to make headway at the Mundial.

“We will go and come back empty handed if we don’t put in the necessary structures and systems to achieve our set goals as a national team”, he told Happy FM in Accra.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.