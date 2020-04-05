3 hours ago

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo will address the nation tonight at 9pm local time on measures his government has taken against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It will be recalled that the President last week announced that Geater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi will undergo a 14-day lockdown as part of measures by the government to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

However, some 7 days into the partial lockdown, Executive Director of Irbard Security Consult, Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim, has observed with disappointment the manner in which the government has handled the poor and the vulnerable in society.

The Security Analyst claimed in a post on his Facebook page that, many more lives have been lost in the past one week due to starvation, lack of freedom and inability to secure the necessities of life.

Ibrahim Irbard, who believes lockdown is not the solution in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country has said the government is becoming more unpopular each passing day because of the hardships it has brought on the ordinary Ghanaian.

He has rhetorically asked whether the President will take a dinner before making this 5th address to the nation tonight.

Below is his full writeup: