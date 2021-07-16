2 hours ago

Ghana’s leading long-distance athlete William Amponsah has arrived in Nigeria to compete in the maiden edition of the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon.

Amponsah, 21, left Ghana on Thursday morning together with his Manager Charles Abeiku Forson to West African country.

The 21km marathon fixed for Saturday, July 17, in Ijebu, Ogun State Nigeria.

Amponsah, who is making his second visit to Nigeria, was supported by Africa World Airlines to participate in the race.

Prior to his departure, the young athletes received donations of training kits from Captain Afriyie Atta Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Fitness Ghana.

He was confident of winning the race though he expects stiff competition from other nationals from Kenya.

“I know it would be a keen competition, but I have prepared adequately for the race.

“I have been looking for such a competition over the past years and this would be an opportunity for me to strengthen my dominance in the sub-region,” he added.

Amponsah on his last visit to Nigeria won the 21-Kilometer Half Marathon at the ECOWAS Athletics Championships held in Kaduna.

Amponsah, who has in the last three years won the Kwahu Easter Marathon, Millenium Marathon, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.