Wilmar, one of the leading manufacturers of household consumer products in Ghana has today inaugurated a first of its kind Detergent Manufacturing Plant at its factory in Tema.

The US$30 million Detergent Plant has the capacity to produce up to 24,000MT metric tons of detergent which is enough to meet the country’s total demand for detergent.

In addition, the opening of Wilmar’s state of the art Detergent Plant in Tema today makes it the only company in Ghana which is currently able to locally produce detergent from raw material state to the finished product.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Detergent Plant, Minister of Trade and Industry, Honourable Alan Kyeremanteng said “The establishment of this state-of-the-art factory underscores the importance of such a strategic partnership between the Private Sector and Government in pursuit of our common goal of creating jobs and bringing prosperity to our people.”

He added, “This new detergent manufacturing plant is going to provide direct employment for about 220 people which will improve their livelihoods and that of their dependents. In addition, the establishment of the company will boost the Government’s strategic effort aimed at import substitution, especially in sectors where there is local capacity for value addition”

On his part, Mr. Kwame Wiafe, General Manager, Wilmar stated that the investment represents the company’s long-standing commitment to the country and its way of advancing the Build Ghana Buy Ghana agenda while impacting households with its reliable products.

“Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to make Wilmar products the choice brands in every home. The opening of the Detergent Plant today demonstrates our commitment to invest even more in our business so we can meet our customers’ expectations”, said Mr. Kwame Wiafe.

With the opening of the new Detergent Plant, Wilmar Africa will now be producing its much loved Jamaa powdered soap from start to finish – a great move compared to other similar competing products which are imported and bagged in Ghana.

Commenting on the opening of the Detergent Plant in Ghana, Mr. Santosh Pillai, Marketing Director, Africa - Wilmar International said: “We are delighted to open this landmark manufacturing plant in the country. It’s our vision to ensure that we become the lead manufacturer of household consumer products and today’s milestone is a clear testament of Ghana’s strong position in Wilmar Africa’s footprint”.

Wilmar’s vision is to be the company that understands and satisfies the everyday household needs in our markets – thus become the leading consumer products company in Ghana,” he added.

“We are excited by the Government of Ghana’s renewed support for the manufacturing sector. We stand ready to explore opportunities presented by government for the benefit of companies like Wilmar Africa”, he noted.

Wilmar Africa Limited is one of the leading fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) committed to the processing, packaging, and distribution of a wide variety of consumer products and brands such as Frytol, Fortune, Viking, Alife, and Jamaa for local and international markets.