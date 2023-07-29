3 hours ago

Winfred Amoah delivered a striking masterclass that left fans ecstatic as he scored a crucial goal for DSV Leoben against SV Horn in the Austrian ADMIRAL 2 league.

His remarkable feat not only secured a vital victory for his team but also solidified his position as a standout talent within the DSV side.

The encounter marked the first time the two teams were facing each other, and DSV Leoben took control with more possession and shots on target throughout the match.

Amoah started the game at the Monte Schlacko Arena and put on an impressive display for 80 minutes before being replaced by Florian Freissegger.

Niklas Hoffmann opened the scoring for the away side in the 14th minute, but DSV Leoben fought back, earning a penalty that was confidently converted by Thomas Hirschhofer to level the score at 1-1.

SV Horn regained the lead with Marco Hausjell's goal in the 37th minute.

However, Winfred Amoah showcased his striking prowess, equalizing for DSV Leoben in the 49th minute with an assist from Stefan Umjenovic, making it 2-2.

The match remained tightly contested until the 77th minute when Kevin Friesenbichler scored the winning goal for DSV Leoben, securing the much-needed victory.

Winfred Amoah's outstanding performance and decisive goal played a pivotal role in the team's success, earning him plaudits from the jubilant fans.

DSV Leoben's next league game will see them face SV Stripfing away, and fans will be eagerly anticipating another impressive showing from the talented striker as they continue their pursuit of success in the Austrian ADMIRAL 2 league.