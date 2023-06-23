15 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku is hopeful the construction of the FIFA standard artificial pitch at Winkogo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region will produce more world players like the legendary Abedi Ayew “Pele’’.

The President said this during a visit to the overlord of the Talensi Traditional area Tongo - Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang at the Tongraan’s Palace.

“I was very certain about the project and the benefits to the football ecosystem. The people in this region needed something special to nature talents and to grow the sport and I can confidently say that they finally got it. Winkogo is a top quality football pitch that would help us produce the next Abedi Pele”President Simeon-Okraku said.

“We would like to thank the overlord of the Talensi Traditional area and the Headmaster of the Bolgatanga Senior High School for donating this parcel of land for this project”

“For me this is the best news for the people of Winkogo, and it’s environs. The pitch is the first phase of the project, we will cut sod for the construction of changing rooms for both girls and boys, an office complex for the Regional Football Association and spectator stand as the second and third phase of the project” he added.

The facility will serve the people of Winkogo and its environs and will help solve the huge sports infrastructure deficit the region has been facing over the years.

The facility will house the head office of the Upper East Regional Football Association, dressing rooms, spectator stands and a FIFA standard artificial football turf capable of hosting all matches, including elite domestic competitions.

It will be recalled that the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, August 05, 2020, secured the land Winkogo, for the construction of an AstroTurf following the decision of the Executive Council to use part of the project funds from the FIFA Forward 1.0 program for the construction of two Astro Turfs - one at Prampram and the other one at Winkogo, in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.