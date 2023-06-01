4 hours ago

Authorities of the Winneba Municipal Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), have handed over recovered items from the travellers involved in the Gomoa Okyereko accident to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Items retrieved from the travellers in the accident that claimed about sixteen lives and forty injuries included a cash amount of $9,670 with 2,630 Liberia Dollars, GH¢470 and 6 mobile phones.

The Winneba Divisional MTTD Commander, DSP Bertha Bogo and her team handed over the items to the Ghana-Liberia GPRTU Chairman.

According to the commander, many of the injured have been discharged with 15 people still on admission waiting to be discharged while one of the victims who is in critical condition has been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.

Source: citifmonline