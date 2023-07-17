1 hour ago

A team of policemen have rescued an alleged witch at Gomoa Assin in the Central Region.

The woman, whose identity is not immediately known, is believed to have been trapped by a midnight prayer session which was being held by a group.

A key witness and leader of Deeper Church International, Osofomaame Mary, giving a chilling narration on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem said, the incident occurred at about 12:30 am.

Amidst the prayers, the Lady Reverend said she suddenly saw a figure in a black dress and scarf fall at the venue.

“I drew the attention of the others and we intensified the prayers so she couldn’t move again. I moved forward and asked for a sachet of water which I poured on her after praying on it,” she said.

Upon interrogation, the alleged witch, according to her, found her voice and identified herself as the queen mother of the New Winneba witches.

The witch confessed she was on a mission which she had been paid GHS50.00 to execute but was silent on the exact agenda.

“After that pronouncement, she was not able to utter any word until the Police came in and took her away,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Lady Reverend fought off claims she was a bird who turned into a human.