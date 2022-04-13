38 minutes ago

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says that Kumasi Asante Kotoko got the highest ever income in a match between them and fierce rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday due to the introduction of Electronic ticketing.

Supporters who went to watch the epic match day 24 clash between the two sides had to buy entry tickets electronically taking away any human involvement that has been the case since time immemorial.

All fans who went to the stadium did not purchase tickets the usual way at the gates as it has been the practice all this while.

According to the vice president, the introduction of Electronic ticketing which was done only for the second time in the country in the match involving Kotoko and Hearts eliminated any form of corruption at the gates.

Dr Bawumia spoke at the launch of the National Youth Volunteers Programme in Kumasi on Monday.

“Yesterday [Sunday], Asante Kotoko played Hearts, and it was the second match where digital tickets were used, and they got the highest revenue in any match between Hearts and Kotoko,” he said.

“In fact, yesterday [Sunday], the increase in revenue was 103% above the last revenue in the last match, so I can tell you, digitisation can fight corruption”.

The league leaders Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts by a lone goal with 15,965 spectators in attendance in a stadium that holds a little over 40,000.