1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government as a matter of urgency to withdraw all military personnel deployed to the Krobo area as part of an operation by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to install prepaid metres in homes.

This, the NDC said will ease what they term the “unnecessary tension” in the area and also give way for citizens to go about their normal lives freely.

The party made the call after the leadership of the party paid a working visit to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo areas on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The visit is part of the party’s ongoing membership drive and reorganisation activities in the Eastern Region.

It also comes in the wake of a recent standoff between some residents of the Krobo area and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which resulted in the latter disconnecting electricity supply to these areas for some weeks.

A press statement signed and issued by the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Saturday, August 27, 2022, said the NDC is "appalled" at the manner the issue had been handled by the government.

“The party's leadership is appalled at how a simple process of installing prepaid meters for residents in these communities has been badly managed by the Akufo-Addo government, the Ministry of Energy and Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana”.