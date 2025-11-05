8 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has urged his colleague, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, to withdraw his petition calling for the removal of Abena Osei-Asare as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He described the move as ill-informed and procedurally flawed.

The Gomoa Central MP, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, petitioned Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to remove Abena Osei-Asare, arguing that her position as PAC Chair poses a conflict of interest, as some of the matters before the committee occurred during her tenure as Deputy Minister of Finance.

Responding in a Facebook post, Mr. Osei Nyarko cautioned that the petition was contrary to parliamentary procedure.

“My colleague A Plus should take his time to learn the parliamentary rules and procedures properly,” the Akim Swedru MP wrote. “He should know and understand that the Speaker has no powers to remove any Member of Parliament from any committee — not even the Leader of Government Business in the House has such powers.”

He clarified that only the leadership of the caucuses, through the Committee of Selection, has the mandate to make changes to committee memberships or leadership positions.

“His petition to the Speaker to remove Hon. Abena Osei-Asare is dead on arrival,” Mr. Osei Nyarko said, urging A Plus to immediately withdraw the request “to avoid any embarrassment to himself.”

The Akim Swedru MP further noted that if A Plus believed the PAC Chair had acted improperly, he should invoke the relevant provisions of the Standing Orders instead of calling on the Speaker to act outside his powers.

Mr. Osei Nyarko concluded by stressing the need to respect parliamentary procedure and cautioned against what he termed “political bravado” that undermines the integrity of Parliament.