A woman identified as Nafisatu Latif has tragically taken her own life due to an alleged broken heart, leaving the community of Nkawie Toase in the Ashanti Region in shock.

According to details gathered by the EDHUB on X, Nafisatu had been grappling with doubts about her relationship with her boyfriend, suspecting infidelity on his part.

In an attempt to test his loyalty, she is reported to have confided in one of her friends, hoping for clarity in her tumultuous situation.

Regrettably, the test took a devastating turn as her friend is said to have failed to provide any feedback, exacerbating Nafisatu's fears and leading to a month-long period of heated arguments between her and her boyfriend.

The narration added that the tension reached its breaking point on Saturday, February 17, 2024, when overwhelmed by despair, Nafisatu made the extreme decision to ingest a poisonous substance, in an attempt to end her emotional torture.

The report added that Nafisatu did not succumb immediately.

She was rushed to the Nkawie Government Hospital on Saturday evening and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Tragically, her fight for life ended in the early hours of Monday morning, the narration said.