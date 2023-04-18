2 hours ago

A woman identified as Bogpoka Banga, in Logre in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, is reported to have killed her 39 years husband, Agyei Abanga, in their bedroom on April 15, 2023.

A report by the Chronicles newspaper on April 18, 2023, stated that the deceased's body was found by family members after his first child (daughter), who escaped from her mother, informed her grandmother and the rest of the family about the issue.

The culprit is said to have run to nearby Walewale with three of their children.

The newspaper reported that the daughter informed the extended family that her father was hit with an object, locked up and asked to leave for Walewale.

Bawa Dagal-Kurug, head of the bereaved family, said, shortly after they received the news, they searched for her whereabouts.

He gave an account of the issue to the newspaper.

“He lives in his house with his wife alone, though he used to live in the extended family with us. He still has a room here. His name is Agyei, a contractor. He has four kids; the eldest among them came to the extended family to report that their mother woke them up early at dawn with them (the kids). The kids told her grandmother that she has seen the mother lock up their father in a room, with blood all over the place,” he said.

He added that when she is found, she will be made to face justice for the crime committed.

The police command in the Nabdam district, Inspector Amado Zakaria, said his outfit will work hand-in-hand with the family to ensure the culprit is arrested.