1 hour ago

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for sucking the penis of a 5-month-old baby at Ekumfi Narkwa in the Central Region.

It is unclear what the woman’s motivation was for engaging in such reprehensible conduct which has been roundly condemned by residents.

The woman, known as Aya who is said to be married and a mother of three is captured in a video sucking the penis of the baby for about two minutes while he lay innocently on a mat.

What is shocking is that some other women who witnessed the act looked on while the action was ongoing, and are heard laughing and running commentary, and also took a video of it.

The mother of the baby, Maame Ekua in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, said she was in her room when she was called to come and see what was being done to her son.

She said to her utter shock and disbelief after witnessing the act, she screamed at the suspect who immediately stopped her evil act.

According to the mother of the baby, she’ll hold the suspect responsible should anything bad happen to her baby.

The attention of other community members was drawn to the issue and after they saw the video recording they dragged her to the chief’s palace for her to explain her conduct.

The residents who are appalled by the suspect’s action want stiffer punishment to be meted out to her to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to take advantage of innocent children.

The case has also been reported to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.