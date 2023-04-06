3 hours ago

Social media users in Ghana are yet to come to terms with a bizarre development involving a crocodile.

Per the video that popped up on Tuesday, April 4, a woman is seen chanting incantations to invoke the crocodile, thought to be a deity, on the bank of a stream.

The presumed deity is thought to have grown furious with the community members for an undetermined taboo and has consequently decided to punish them by taking over their source of water.

The beast was guarding the banks of the stream with much aggression.

According to the Twitter user @Eddie_wrt who shared the video, the incident happened in one of the Nzema towns in the Western Region.

During the ritual dispatch of the beast, a woman (fetish priestess) is heard on her knees begging the cold-blooded animal to accept the pacification of the people.

After minutes of a fervent plea, the crocodile is seen retreating slowly into the deeps of the stream.

Flanked by the bewildered residents, the ritualist throws a live fowl towards the crocodile which it grabs mid-air as it submerges under the water.

After this, the animal walks further back into the stream.

Amid thunderous cheers, a member of the traditional entourage steps into the stream to fetch some of the water, to symbolise that it was now safe to do so.

Watch the video: