6 hours ago

A mother has died after her son said to be mentally unstable set their house on fire at Abuakwa Manhyia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The young man according to reports committed the heinous crime following threats to burn his grandmother alive during a misunderstanding.

The Assemblyman, Evans Opoku who confirmed the incident said the grandmother who feared for her life went to lodge a complaint at the Police station.

In her absence, her grandson set the house on fire, leading to the death of his sick mother, who was trapped.

“It was intentional; he had threatened to burn his grandmother alive but instead burnt his mother” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

The entire house was destroyed upon the arrival of firefighters.

The charred body was conveyed to the mortuary while two persons, including the son, were arrested on Tuesday pending investigations.