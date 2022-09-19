6 hours ago

A middle-aged woman has lost her precious life while driving at high speed to pursue her husband, who was allegedly with a side chick.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Calabar, the capital city of Nigeria’s Cross River State.

The Sector Commander, FRSC Cross River, Maikano Hassan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding it was caused by speeding.

“Though the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead minutes later due to injury sustained from the incident,” Hassan told NAN.

The deceased was reportedly driving a Toyota Highlander on Muritala Mohammed Road when she lost control of the steering wheel and the speeding car veered off the road and plunged into a ditch along the road.