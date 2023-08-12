2 hours ago

A woman has been captured on a viral video raining curses upon a student who reportedly stole her son’s laptop at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The video shared on the X platform, which is formerly known as Twitter by a user named Beno SarkCess, shows the distressed woman cursing the supposed student with eggs accompanying it with words.

“If indeed you have called me to do this work, then Nana I leave them to you. If that person is here, let him see that there’s something there. Whoever took the laptop and is refusing to return it, I am thanking the gods with the family of that person. Even when he fetches water to bathe, to drink, even to brush his teeth, I call on you Antoa to deal with that person.

“……Nananom, when that person even brings the laptop, he’ll pay for every dime. The person will know that indeed there’s something in this world. I am just a woman and you know I don’t have anything to give you but I use the person’s family as a thanksgiving sacrifice to your gods. If he’s a man, if he’s a woman, destroy all of them with their children,” she said in the Twi dialect whiles crushing the egg on the ground.

In the background noise of the video, some onlookers can be heard expressing outrage at the woman’s behavior, asking her to stop what she was doing.