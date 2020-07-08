28 minutes ago

Ifeoma Blossom Obiora was married off to her husband at the age of 15

A 27-year-old Nigerian woman identified as Ifeoma Blossom Obiora on Facebook left a disturbing note after suffering a series of marital abuse from her husband Oyebuchi Obiora.

Ifeoma, on July 6, wrote on her Facebook page, "In these moments before my departure, I feel more clarity than I have ever felt in my dull life. In one minute, I will be free from the voices, from the pain, and from you."

A women-based non-profit organization, WomenAids Collective WACOL, who reached out to her, claim Ifeoma was married off at 15 and has been subjected to emotional and physical abuse from her husband, Onyebuchi Obiora, for many years.

Reports revealed that the mother of four was married off to Obiora at age 15 and has suffered a series of forced sex as well as forced abortions.

A women-based non-profit organization, WomenAids Collective WACOL, who has since gotten in touch with her revealed that Ifeoma is reportedly suffering from reproductive health challenges- Vesico Vagina Fistulae (VVF) due to forced sex.

As an emergency response to the outcry, the group reportedly called on men from the Anambra state police command to reach her but surprisingly, they began blaming her for going on social media to seek for help.

What was more shocking was that Obiora reportedly assaulted her right while police officers were trying to gain entrance.

"He was visibly angry and questioned her on why she invited police. The police officers only succeeded in blaming the victim for going public and leaving her with the suspect to her fate this night," WACOL tweeted.

The group, however, called on the "Anambra Police Commissioner, please send professional officers, preferably in the company of females police to rescue her now. Her safety is not guaranteed in that house and we do not want to lose her."

WACOL is set to pay her a visit today July 8, in an attempt to rescue her from her abusive husband.

"Nigerians should join forces to ensure that this young lady is rescued and saved from domestic violence. She has endured torture, inhuman, cruel, degrading treatment and punishment meted out by her spouse," the groups added.