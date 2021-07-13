1 hour ago

The Police at Cantonment in Accra are looking for a woman who allegedly attempted to smuggle a locally manufactured pistol and a bullet to a suspect being detained for various robbery offences.

According to the police, the woman of about 23 years reported at the Cantonment Police Station on Sunday evening, at about 6:45pm, with two packs of fried rice. The food packs were intended for the suspect in custody, identified as Asuquo Mbuotidem Edem Faith, a Nigerian being kept in custody at the request of the Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the Police CID.

According to the police, the officer on duty at the charge office, upon inspection of the food packs, uncovered the locally manufactured pistol and one AA cartridge concealed in one of the packs, however before she could be arrested, she vanished from the station.

The police say they are relying on a CCTV footage at the Charge Office to trace and arrest the suspect.

Source: graphic.com.gh