1 hour ago

A35-year-old woman, Adwoa Juliana is in police grips after allegedly murdering two of her children.

The incident which happened at Yeboah-Akosua near Sekyedumase, came to the attention of police at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, after the father of the children lodged a complaint.

Bodies of the murdered one-month-old was found in the suspect’s room, according to police, whilst that of the two-year-old was found partially buried at a secluded area some four miles away from their home.

Superintendent Owusu Bempah, Ejura-Sekyedumase Police Commander, in an interview with Citi News confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is being processed for court.

“At about 7:30 pm on Wednesday, a man went to the Sekyedumase Police station and reported that his wife has murdered their one-month-old child and he also entertaining fear that the other one who was nowhere to be found has also been murdered by the wife. So, police accompanied him to the house and found the body of the boy about one-month-old in a T-shirt dead, but no visible marks of assault were found on him," he said.

"Police interrogated the woman and the woman led them to a place near Frantei about four-miles away from their cottage and also found that the younger boy about two-years had also being murdered and partially buried because part of the body was out and could be seen. And also 200 Ghana cedis notes had been torn into pieces at where the body had been buried. And also, a small bag containing the deceased’s personal effects like T-shirt, pants and other things were also in it,” he narrated.

Though it remains unclear what necessitated the action by the suspect, her posture in the course of interrogation, Supt. Bempah indicated, is giving police reasons to suspect she could be mentally unstable.

Meanwhile, bodies of the two children have been deposited at the St. Theresa Hospital morgue at Nkoranza for autopsy and preservation.

Source: Ghanaweb