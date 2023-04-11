5 hours ago

Nellie, a mother of two has left people astonished after sharing a story of how she is happily married to her three husbands Jimmy, Danny and Hassan.

One of the men is her brother-in-law who she married after her husband of eight years died in a car accident and later proceeded to marry the other two men.

Nellie who is a Tanzanian is a car dealer and provides for all her three husbands who are currently unemployed.

The most fascinating part is that she bought all her three husbands’ cars, they all live in the same house and they all spend quality time with her.

Nellie is confident that her husbands can not cheat since they are happy and claims that she treats them equally.

They have all lived together for three years and the husbands say that this has resulted to them becoming best friends.

Their respect for each other is what has made them live peacefully.