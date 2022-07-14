5 hours ago

A Kentucky woman was hospitalized after she picked up a dollar bill she suspected was laced with fentanyl on Sunday.

“My body went completely numb, I could barely talk and I could barely breathe. I was fighting to stay awake,” Renne Parson wrote on Facebook. Renne Parson suspects she was poisoned with a dollar bill laced with fentanyl. Parson was waiting to use the restroom at a McDonald’s in Nashville, Tennesee, when she spotted the dollar on the floor

Parson says she was driving with her husband, Justin, and children through Nashville, Tennessee, when the family stopped at a local McDonald’s to use the restroom.

Renne was holding her three-month-old baby while waiting to use the restroom when she spotted a dollar bill on the ground.

An officer who arrived at the hospital to take a police report suspected the bill did have traces of fentanyl, according to Renne. However, police later said no traces of fentanyl were found on the dollar

‘Thinking nothing of it – I picked it up,’ Renne wrote.

Once the family got into the car, Renne began experiencing symptoms as she placed the dollar in the interior of the car.

‘All of a sudden I felt it start in my shoulders and the feeling was quickly going down my body and it would not stop,’ she explained.

Renne grabbed her husband’s arm when her body suddenly went numb. The Perry County Sherriff’s Office warned locals to not touch any folded dollar bills that are found on the floor after two reported incidents of fentanyl appearing in the printed currency

She added, ‘I could barely talk and I could barely breathe. I was fighting to stay awake as Justin was screaming at me to stay awake and trying to talk to 911 and find the closest Fire Station or Hospital. I passed out before we arrived at the hospital, but thankfully they worked almost as quickly as my husband did to get me there’.

Justin drove nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph zone, running every red light to get his wife to the nearest hospital.

Justin recalled the incident to WKRN News 2 saying, ‘She looked like she was dying. She certainly was unconscious and very pale.’

Justin later revealed that he felt side effects after his wife touched him.

‘My lips started going numb and my arm broke out in a rash,’ he said.

Justin’s symptoms subsided after an hour while Renne was starting to feel ‘somewhat normal’ within a few hours and with the help of medication.

She was later discharged by medical experts claiming it was an accidental overdose.

The couple speculates the dollar was laced in fentanyl. Renne shared Justin had previously warned her about picking money off the ground for the exact reason.