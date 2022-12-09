2 hours ago

A 54-year-old Chinese businesswoman, Li Yu Zhen has been shot by suspected armed robbers at Caprice on the Circle-Nsawam Highway

The incident, according to witnesses, occurred at about 12:30 pm on Friday.

Some unknown gunmen are said to have attacked the victim while she was driving on the stretch in a Prado with registration number GN 8188-22.

The armed men numbering four, according to witnesses, arrived at the scene with two motorbikes.

The witnesses told Adom News that they suspect the robbers trailed the victim as the pillion riders fired gunshots indiscriminately into the car when they got close.

“They got down to unlock the car from inside and demanded that the woman hands over her bag but she struggled with them over it and one shot her in the hand,” a witness narrated.