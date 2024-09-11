4 hours ago

A 55-year-old woman identified only as Ifeoma, has reportedly died after collapsing while sharing a testimony at the Ministry Church in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State, on September 8.

According to reports, the deceased had gone to the front of the church, singing songs of gratitude as she prepared to give her testimony when she suddenly collapsed.

Confirming the incident to Punch, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who is the spokesperson of the State Police Command, said the deceased was immediately rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

However, she was referred to a General Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Based on the report, detectives were detailed to visit the hospital with the complainant.

On getting there, they were told that the husband and family of the deceased had taken the corpse to Anambra State, her hometown for burial.