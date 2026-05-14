Woman Suffers Severe Eye Injuries in Attack Linked to Alleged Affair Accusation at Agona Nyakrom

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 14, 2026

A woman at Agona Nyakrom is currently receiving medical attention following a violent assault that has left her with serious eye injuries, amid concerns she may permanently lose her sight.

The incident is said to have stemmed from a confrontation initiated by another woman who accused the victim of being romantically involved with her husband. What began as a verbal dispute between the two reportedly deteriorated into a physical attack.

Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that the suspect specifically targeted the victim’s face and eyes during the assault, inflicting injuries severe enough to cause intense pain and raise fears of permanent vision loss.

Residents who witnessed the aftermath intervened and rushed the victim to a nearby health facility for emergency treatment, where she remains under medical care.

Authorities are said to be investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack as the victim continues to receive treatment.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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