2 hours ago

The victim of armed robbery at Caprice in Accra on Friday who was shot is in a stable condition, the police has said.

A gang of robbers attacked and shot the victim, a female at Caprice in Accra on Friday (December 9, 2022.)

She was driving a Toyota Landcruiser Prado with registration number GN 8188-22.

Eyewitnesses claimed the robbers shot the woman while she was driving.

According to the eyewitnesses, the robbers took away the victim’s bag which was suspected to contain money.

The police in a statement said special intelligence and operations team have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects.

The victim was taken to a medical facility and in a stable condition, the police stated.