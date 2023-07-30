3 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and potential New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has been chosen as the next president of Ghana, Prophet Kofi Amponsah prophet said.

The founder an leader of House of Ezra Ministries claims that the Lord has revealed to him that the maverick NPP politician will advance to the high position of president after the 2024 general elections.

Prophet Kofi Amponsah described Hon. Kennedy Agyapong as a "radical" figure while speaking on the Kumasi-based Ezra FM, claiming that Ghana at this juncture needs a leader like him to fix the things that have gone wrong in this nation, including stealing of state assets by politicians.

However, in order to receive the blessings God has for Hon. Ken Agyapong, the man of God admonished him to stop being a womanizer.

"What God revealed to me was a severe matter, extremely serious. I'm a person who doesn't speak up often, so before I do, you must understand that I'm speaking about a serious matter. I don't just prophesy, but I am aware of the type of prophecy I utter because I know people would rebel against it.

"Do you know what's going to happen? Ken Agyapong will be president, I'm telling you people, I'm telling the people of Ghana, that, Ken Agyapong would be president of Ghana," he said.

"We need someone radical like Ken Agyapong, if only he puts an end to womanizing, Ken Agyapong would be president of Ghana," he declared.

In order to ensure that God's plans are carried out, Prophet Kofi Amponsah pledged to back Hon. Ken Agyapong's campaign both materially and spiritually. He also revealed that Ken is the only contender among the others who weeps for the impoverished.

Bawumia will never be president

In the past few days, Prophet Kofi Amponsah has made headlines for saying that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, will never be elected president of this nation.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Prophet Kofi Amponsah is heard saying clearly that as long as he lives, he would never permit Dr. Bawumia to become president of Ghana.

He explained that both President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia have failed Ghanaians, and that when the latter takes office as president in 2024, he will offer nothing new to the citizens of this country.

"Tell Bawumia that so long as I have life, I will never let him be president. Tell your Bawumia that me, as long as I live and my God lives, he will never be president. Does the country belong to him? If he is wise as he claims why didn’t he use it to help Akufo-Addo? You think there are no men in Ghana. If you are a man challenge me. You think anybody can speak as I am doing now?

"Because you don’t have what to eat, you put Bawumia’s picture everywhere. When you go to every party office, you will see his posters, is he the only human being? You want to become president to amass wealth. When you had not yet become president what money did you have?,” he said in the viral video.